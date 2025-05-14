Fantasy Baseball
Joey Ortiz News: On bench again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Andruw Monasterio will step in at shortstop while Ortiz takes a seat for the second time in three games, with both absences coming against right-handed pitching. Manager Pat Murphy hasn't confirmed a changing of the guard at shortstop, but it's clear that Ortiz has lost of job security after struggling to a .173/.228/.223 slash line through the Brewers' first 43 games of the season.

