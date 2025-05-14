Joey Ortiz News: On bench again Wednesday

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Andruw Monasterio will step in at shortstop while Ortiz takes a seat for the second time in three games, with both absences coming against right-handed pitching. Manager Pat Murphy hasn't confirmed a changing of the guard at shortstop, but it's clear that Ortiz has lost of job security after struggling to a .173/.228/.223 slash line through the Brewers' first 43 games of the season.