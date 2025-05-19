Joey Ortiz News: Out of Milwaukee lineup

Ortiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Orioles.

Ortiz's season-long slump at the plate (he's hitting just .170/.223/.218 in 45 games) is finally starting to cost him some playing time, as this is the third time he's been out of the lineup across the last seven contests. Prior to that, he had been out of the batting order just once all season. Andruw Monasterio will step in at shortstop again in Ortiz's place Monday.