Joey Ortiz headshot

Joey Ortiz News: Swipes two bags in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Ortiz went 2-for-5 with two steals and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Ortiz notched multiple base hits for the first time since April 11 and doubled his season stolen base total with a pair of thefts. He now has four hits in his last three games with two of those going for extra bases. It's been a struggle at the dish as a whole for Ortiz this season, however, as he's slashing .190/.264/.229 with just three extra-base knocks, five RBI, 12 runs and a 9:17 BB:K in 112 plate appearances.

