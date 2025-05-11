Johan Rojas News: Part of timeshare in CF

Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Rojas began the season in the short side of a platoon in center field with the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh but has now seemingly earned his way into a timeshare at the position. The Phillies are facing a right-handed pitcher (Luis L. Ortiz) for the sixth game in a row Sunday, and Rojas and Marsh have now made three starts apiece during that span.