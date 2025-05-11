Fantasy Baseball
Johan Rojas headshot

Johan Rojas News: Part of timeshare in CF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Rojas began the season in the short side of a platoon in center field with the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh but has now seemingly earned his way into a timeshare at the position. The Phillies are facing a right-handed pitcher (Luis L. Ortiz) for the sixth game in a row Sunday, and Rojas and Marsh have now made three starts apiece during that span.

