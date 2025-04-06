John Brebbia News: Earns first 2025 win

Brebbia (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

Brebbia worked the top of the ninth inning with the Tigers down 3-1 and ended up walking away with his first win of the season when Detroit scored three times in the bottom half of the frame. The veteran righty was 0-6 with a 5.86 ERA for the White Sox and Atlanta last year, but he's got a sparkling 0.00 ERA across five innings so far in 2025 to go along with his 1-0 record.