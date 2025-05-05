John Holobetz News: Dealt to Red Sox

The Red Sox acquired Holobetz from the Brewers on Monday to complete the April 7 trade for RHP Quinn Priester.

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Holobetz has made three starts and two relief appearances this season with Single-A Carolina, collecting a 3.00 ERA and nifty 31:5 K:BB over 24 innings. The 22-year-old will likely be developed as a starting pitcher by Boston.