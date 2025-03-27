John Means Injury: Sent to injured list

The Guardians placed Means (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

The Guardians will hold off on sending Means to the 60-day IL for now, though he isn't expected to be ready for MLB action until the very end of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. If the left-hander runs into any snags during his throwing program, Cleveland may also opt to keep Means on the shelf until 2026.