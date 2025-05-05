JoJo Romero News: Shows better velocity Sunday

Romero averaged 95.3 mph during a scoreless appearance Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader versus the Mets, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Romero was called upon in the eighth inning with two runners on, the Cardinals clinging to a one-run lead and Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo due up. After walking Soto to load the bases, Romero struck out Alonso looking and then got Nimmo to fly out to end the frame. The left-hander has spent extra time in the weight room recently in hopes of regaining some velocity and swing-and-miss, and he's now turned in three straight scoreless appearances while striking out three of nine batters faced.