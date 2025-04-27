Fantasy Baseball
Jon Berti headshot

Jon Berti News: Tallies three more hits Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Berti went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.

After collecting two hits Friday, Berti tallied three singles Saturday to raise his season batting average to an even .300. The veteran utility player doesn't offer a ton of power, though he's seeing the ball well at the moment and has good speed with seven stolen bases in seven attempts this year.

Jon Berti
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
