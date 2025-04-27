Jon Berti News: Tallies three more hits Saturday
Berti went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Phillies.
After collecting two hits Friday, Berti tallied three singles Saturday to raise his season batting average to an even .300. The veteran utility player doesn't offer a ton of power, though he's seeing the ball well at the moment and has good speed with seven stolen bases in seven attempts this year.
