Jon Berti News: Time as primary 3B over

Berti remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Berti had already been left out of the lineup in the Cubs' previous two contests, but the promotion of prospect Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa on Monday erases any doubt that Berti's time as Chicago's primary third baseman is over. The 35-year-old has produced a .213/.272/.240 slash line over 81 plate appearances on the season and has provided most of his limited fantasy utility on the bases (seven steals in eight attempts) rather than with the bat. He was miscast as an everyday player but should bring value off the bench as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement.