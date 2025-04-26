Jon Berti News: Two hits in Friday's win

Berti went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Phillies.

Berti has emerged as Chicago's primary third baseman following the demotion of Matt Shaw, and he's provided decent production with a .250 average for the season. The veteran's greatest asset is his speed, as he has seven stolen bases in seven attempts, and he could run more often now that his playing time has increased.