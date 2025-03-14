Fantasy Baseball
Jon Gray headshot

Jon Gray Injury: Hit by comebacker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 7:28pm

Gray was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Padres after getting hit on the right arm by a comebacker, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of Gray's injury remains unknown, though the Rangers should release more details once they're able to take a closer look at him. The 33-year-old has had a strong spring thus far, striking out five batters over eight shutout innings.

Jon Gray
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
