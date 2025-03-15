Fantasy Baseball
Jon Gray headshot

Jon Gray Injury: Out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 10:51am

Manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Gray (wrist) will miss "extended time," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Early estimates have Gray sitting out roughly six weeks with a fractured right wrist, though nothing is set in stone at this point. While he's out, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter should both have a decent shot at making the Rangers' Opening Day rotation.

Jon Gray
Texas Rangers
