Jonah Bride News: Designated for assignment by Miami

Bride was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.

Bride was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Jesus Sanchez and his return from the 10-day injured list. Bride was off to a rough start this season, slashing .100/.200/.100 with zero extra-base hits, two RBI, three runs scored and a 5:15 BB:K across 45 plate appearances. Bride hit right-handed pitching well in 2024, slashing .302/.364/.550 with a .248 ISO, .382 wOBA and 144 wRC+ spanning 173 trips to the plate. The 29-year-old will look to get his bat going in the minors.