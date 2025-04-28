Jonah Bride News: Laces three hits

Bride went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win against the Guardians.

The 29-year-old notched his best performance as a Twin, collecting his first three-hit game since Sept. 24, 2024 as a Marlin, coincidentally in Minnesota. Bride joined the Twins on April 16 and has hit .500 (7-for-14) in limited action. Given this effort, it is possible Bride garners more starts while Luke Keaschall (forearm) is on the injured list.