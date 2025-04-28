Jonah Bride News: Laces three hits
Bride went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win against the Guardians.
The 29-year-old notched his best performance as a Twin, collecting his first three-hit game since Sept. 24, 2024 as a Marlin, coincidentally in Minnesota. Bride joined the Twins on April 16 and has hit .500 (7-for-14) in limited action. Given this effort, it is possible Bride garners more starts while Luke Keaschall (forearm) is on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now