Jonah Bride News: Shipped to Minnesota

The Twins acquired Bride from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by Miami on Tuesday, and Minnesota elected to trade for him with Willi Castro (oblique) and Matt Wallner (hamstring) being the latest Twins players to suffer injuries. Bride went 4-for-40 with 15 strikeouts through 12 games for the Marlins this season, but he was productive in 272 plate appearances last year with 11 homers and an .818 OPS, so it's a good opportunity for the Twins to add some much-needed infield depth with upside.