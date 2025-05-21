Fantasy Baseball
Jonah Heim headshot

Jonah Heim Injury: Exits with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 5:35pm

Heim was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with a compressed nerve in his right hand, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heim's hand began bothering him after he hit a ball off the end of his bat in the second inning, and he was replaced behind the dish when the Rangers went back out on defense. The severity of the backstop's injury remains unclear, but Kyle Higashioka and Tucker Barnhart could pick up some starts if Heim needs to miss some time.

