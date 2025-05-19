Jonatan Clase News: Collects first steal of season

Clase went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start in left field and batting ninth, Clase swiped his first big-league bag of the year after leading off the fifth inning with a single, but the top of the Toronto order couldn't bring him home in an eventual 3-2 loss. Clase has been starting every other game since rejoining the 26-man roster May 7, but he doesn't have much production to show for it, going 3-for-20 with two RBI and a 0:7 BB:K.