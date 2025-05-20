Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Knocks in crucial runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Aranda went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Aranda tied things up at 2-2 in the eighth inning on a single to right field that brought Kameron Misner and Jose Caballero home. Aranda is off to a sizzling start this season, and since the beginning of May he has slashed .327/.393/.455 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 61 plate appearances.

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
