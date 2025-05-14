Jonathan Aranda News: Showcases power Tuesday

Aranda went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Aranda doubled the Rays lead with a powerful two-run homer in the third that traveled 433 feet to right field. He now has six RBI and two homers in his last seven games after going homerless in 11 straight games prior. Aranda has been producing elite numbers at the plate, hitting .339/.428/.568 with six homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs and a 16:31 BB:K in 138 plate appearances. Aranda also currently sits fifth in baseball with a .996 OPS.