Jonathan Aranda News: Sitting with lefty on hill

Aranda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After starting in each of the Rays' last eight games, the left-handed-hitting Aranda will take a seat while Tampa Bay faces a lefty starter (Colton Gordon) for the first time since May 9. Curtis Mead will step in at first base in place of Aranda, who owns an excellent .312/.396/.507 slash line on the season but has been far more effective against right-handed pitching (178 wRC+) than lefties (102 wRC+).