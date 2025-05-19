Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Aranda headshot

Jonathan Aranda News: Sitting with lefty on hill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Aranda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After starting in each of the Rays' last eight games, the left-handed-hitting Aranda will take a seat while Tampa Bay faces a lefty starter (Colton Gordon) for the first time since May 9. Curtis Mead will step in at first base in place of Aranda, who owns an excellent .312/.396/.507 slash line on the season but has been far more effective against right-handed pitching (178 wRC+) than lefties (102 wRC+).

Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now