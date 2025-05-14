Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Cannon headshot

Jonathan Cannon News: Dazzles with six scoreless

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Cannon tossed six scoreless innings Tuesday against the Reds, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision.

Cannon had his best outing of the season and was one strikeout off from tying his career high. He's now gone four straight outings of at least six innings while allowing three runs or fewer and hasn't walked a batter in his last 21 innings. He lowered his ERA to a 3.60 after the stellar effort and lines up to face the Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
