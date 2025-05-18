Jonathan Cannon News: Fades in sixth inning

Cannon (2-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Cannon was pitching well until the sixth inning, when he allowed three straight batters (two hits, one error) to get on base. He allowed the go-ahead RBI double to Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Steven Wilson allowed two inherited runners to score to spoil what had been a promising outing for Cannon. This was his fourth outing in a row where he didn't walk any batters, and it was the first time he's fallen short of covering six innings since April 16 versus the Athletics. Cannon is now at a 3.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB over 55 innings through 10 appearances (eight starts). He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.