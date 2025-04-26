Jonathan Cannon News: Secures win in bulk role

Cannon (1-3) picked up the win Saturday against the Athletics, yielding three runs on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings. He struck out five.

The Chicago right-hander looked sharp in this outing, working behind opener Tyler Gilbert, who fired a clean first inning. Cannon generated a respectable 14 whiffs out of 95 total pitches. The 24-year-old now sports a 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB across 32 innings. Given his success pitching behind an opener, it would not be surprising to see the White Sox use Cannon in the same role for his next appearance, which currently lines up to be against the Astros at home.