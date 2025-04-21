Jonathan Cannon News: Suffers third loss

Cannon (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over six innings at Boston. He struck out four.

The 24-year-old fired 90 pitches, generating a paltry five whiffs, in this early Patriots' Day outing. Walks continue to be a problem for Cannon, as he's issued at least two free passes in each of his five starts and sports a 5.6 BB/9. Outside of his strikeout rate (8.1 K/9), the Chicago right-hander has begun his season on a sour note, pitching to a 4.81 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 24.1 innings. Despite the disappointing start, Cannon remains locked into a rotation spot and currently lines up to make his next turn against the Athletics on the road.