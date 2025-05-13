Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Cannon headshot

Jonathan Cannon News: Working behind opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

The White Sox will deploy Cannon as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Brandon Eisert in Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Cannon has started in seven of his eight appearances on the season, but he'll enter Tuesday's contest out of the bullpen once Eisert exits the contest after likely working the first inning or two. Though he doesn't make many bats miss, Cannon has performed well over his last five outings, going 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 30 innings.

Jonathan Cannon
Chicago White Sox
