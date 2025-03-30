Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Ornelas headshot

Jonathan Ornelas News: Moves up from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 11:16am

The Rangers recalled Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas will bring Ornelas aboard to provide some extra depth in the infield while Josh Jung (neck) is on the injured list. Jung's absence is unlikely to open up regular at-bats for Ornelas, as Josh Smith (quadricep) is expected to get the first chance to replace Jung as the team's everyday third baseman.

Jonathan Ornelas
Texas Rangers
