Jonathan Ornelas News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Rangers designated Ornelas for assignment Monday.
He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster to utility man Michael Herman, whom the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Pirates. Ornelas had seen big-league action with Texas in three straight seasons but never received a look in an everyday role and instead served as a utility infielder. The 24-year-old is a capable defender at multiple infield spots, but he produced a .204/.339/.235 slash line over 121 plate appearances at Triple-A Round Rock this season and wouldn't profile as an interesting fantasy option if he were to resurface in the majors with another club.
