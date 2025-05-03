Jonathan Ornelas News: Sent back to Round Rock

The Rangers optioned Ornelas to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Ornelas was brought onto the active roster Friday to replace Nick Ahmed but will now head back to the minors to make room for Corey Seager, who was activated from the IL on Saturday. Ornelas hasn't had much success at the plate this season, going 0-for-5 during his brief stints in the majors and logging a .414 OPS across 67 Triple-A plate appearances.