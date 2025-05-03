Fantasy Baseball
Jonathan Ornelas headshot

Jonathan Ornelas News: Sent back to Round Rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Rangers optioned Ornelas to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Ornelas was brought onto the active roster Friday to replace Nick Ahmed but will now head back to the minors to make room for Corey Seager, who was activated from the IL on Saturday. Ornelas hasn't had much success at the plate this season, going 0-for-5 during his brief stints in the majors and logging a .414 OPS across 67 Triple-A plate appearances.

Jonathan Ornelas
Texas Rangers
