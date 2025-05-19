Fantasy Baseball
Jonathon Long Injury: Exits Triple-A game early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Long left Saturday's game for Triple-A Iowa with a tight leg muscle, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Long is slashing .367/.429/.533 with four home runs, two steals, a 9.5 percent walk rate and a 24.9 percent strikeout rate in his first 40 games at Triple-A. His 33.9 percent hard-hit rate is strong, but Long's .486 BABIP illustrates his good fortune in the early going. He hasn't been placed on the IL and should be considered day-to-day for now.

