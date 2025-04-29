Jonny Farmelo News: Ready for season debut

Farmelo (knee) was added to the High-A Everett roster Tuesday.

Farmelo is coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered last June and a previous report indicated he wouldn't be ready to make his season debut until midseason. However, it appears he's ready to go now. The 20-year-old boasts exciting dynasty league potential, having slashed .264/.398/.421 with four homers and 18 stolen bases in 45 games with Single-A Modesto in 2024 before getting hurt.