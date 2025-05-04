Jorbit Vivas News: Collects first big-league hit

Vivas went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Vivas didn't start the contest, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and grounded out in his first at-bat. The 24-year-old accomplished a personal milestone in his second trip to the plate, singling in a pair of runs for his first major-league hit. Vivas had gone 0-for-3 with two walks in his first two games after getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 2.