Jorbit Vivas News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.
Vivas was added the Yankees' 26-man roster Monday to take the spot vacated by Trent Grisham (paternity). Vivas didn't appear in any of the Yankees' three games against the Guardians and will return to Triple-A, where he's slashing .342/.432/.493 with four stolen bases, 12 runs scored, two home runs and 14 RBI in 88 plate appearances.
