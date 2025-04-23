Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jorbit Vivas headshot

Jorbit Vivas News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

The Yankees optioned Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Vivas was added the Yankees' 26-man roster Monday to take the spot vacated by Trent Grisham (paternity). Vivas didn't appear in any of the Yankees' three games against the Guardians and will return to Triple-A, where he's slashing .342/.432/.493 with four stolen bases, 12 runs scored, two home runs and 14 RBI in 88 plate appearances.

Jorbit Vivas
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now