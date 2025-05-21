Jorbit Vivas News: Serving as primary third baseman

Vivas will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Since Oswaldo Cabrera landed on the injured list May 13 with what's expected to be a season-ending ankle injury, Vivas has taken over the strong side of a platoon at third base with Oswald Peraza. The 24-year-old's grasp on a regular role may be tenuous, however, as he's maintained a weak .167/.265/.200 slash line over his first 34 big-league plate appearances. Though Cabrera is likely done for the season, Jazz Chisholm (oblique) could return from the IL at some point in June, at which point he or DJ LeMahieu could poach playing time from both Vivas and Peraza at the hot corner.