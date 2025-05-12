Jorbit Vivas News: Sitting Monday

Vivas is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Mariners on Monday.

Vivas will begin Monday's game on the bench while Oswald Peraza starts at second base and bats ninth. Since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 2, Vivas has gone 3-for-19 with three runs scored, three RBI and a 30.4 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely see his playing time diminish once DJ LeMahieu (calf) -- who is with the Yankees in Seattle -- returns from the 10-day injured list.