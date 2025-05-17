Jordan Beck News: Goes deep twice in victory

Beck went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, a walk, four total runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 14-12 win against the Diamondbacks.

Beck set the tone for an offense-dominated matchup when he opened the game with a 419-foot solo homer. The talented young outfielder added a two-run blast that broke an 11-11 tie in the seventh inning. Beck's multi-homer performance was his third of the season; he now has more games with two home runs (three) than games with one homer (two). Coming into Saturday, Beck had been in a power slump, belting just one long ball over his past 19 contests after going deep four times in two days April 24-25.