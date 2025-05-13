Jordan Beck News: Provides only offense in loss

Beck went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Texas.

It was Beck's fifth stolen base of the year and his first since April 25. The 24-year-old outfielder has at least one hit in 17 of his last 20 games, batting .303 with six home runs, nine RBI and 16 runs scored over 76 at-bats in that span. Beck has settled in as Colorado's primary left fielder in 2025.