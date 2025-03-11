Jordan Beck News: Roster spot in jeopardy

Beck is being pushed for a roster spot by Nick Martini, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Beck was a projected regular between right field and DH entering spring training. However, he's hitting just .212 with 13 strikeouts across 33 at-bats in Cactus League action. That could be enough to convince the team that Beck needs more seasoning in the minors, though Harding still projects that the young outfielder will make the team with a starting role to begin the regular season.