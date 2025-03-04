Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Beck headshot

Jordan Beck News: Spring performance picking up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 8:39am

Beck went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two total runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angeles.

Beck entered spring training as the favorite to start in right field for the Rockies, though he struggled out of the gate by collecting only one hit in his first 14 at-bats. However, he's gone 5-for-7 across his last two exhibitions while showcasing some pop and the ability to steal bases.

Jordan Beck
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now