Jordan Beck News: Spring performance picking up

Beck went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two total runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angeles.

Beck entered spring training as the favorite to start in right field for the Rockies, though he struggled out of the gate by collecting only one hit in his first 14 at-bats. However, he's gone 5-for-7 across his last two exhibitions while showcasing some pop and the ability to steal bases.