Jordan Hicks News: Chased early in loss

Hicks (1-5) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk over two-plus innings as the Giants fell 8-7 to the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

Three of the hits off Hicks went for extra bases, including a Ketel Marte solo shot in the first inning and a Lourdes Gurriel double to lead off the third that helped chase the right-hander from the game. It was Hicks' shortest outing of the season after he'd given San Francisco at least five innings in five straight trips to the mound, and Marte's blast was the first long ball he'd served up since April 6. Hicks will carry a 6.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.