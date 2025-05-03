Jordan Hicks News: Fans seven in no-decision

Hicks allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings against the Rockies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Hicks limited the Rockies to one walk and one hit over the first five innings but was tagged for three runs in the sixth, and he finished with 11 whiffs and 12 first-pitch strikes while tossing 88 pitches (55 strikes). Hicks' seven punchouts were his most in a start this season, but he has given up at least three earned runs in five of his last six outings and is up to a 6.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 37.1 innings. He's slated to face the Twins on the road next weekend.