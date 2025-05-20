Jordan Hicks News: First relief appearance of 2025

Hicks allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

Hicks made his first relief appearance of the season and struggled with control, throwing just seven of his 16 pitches for strikes. The right-hander surrendered two singles and a walk as the Royals extended their lead to 3-1. Hicks has primarily operated in a starting role since signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Giants in January 2024. However, the 28-year-old has struggled this season, posting a 6.60 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and a 41:17 K:BB with one win and five losses across 46.1 innings over 10 appearances (nine starts).