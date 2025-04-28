Jordan Hicks News: No walks allowed Sunday

Hicks allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three in five innings Sunday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

The Rangers pounced on Hicks early with two runs in the opening frame on a pair of doubles and a base hit. Hicks settled into a groove after that, facing just one over the minimum through his next four innings but exited with the game tied. Hicks has now allowed at least six hits in all but one start so far, but Sunday was his first time this season not issuing a walk. He's in search of his first win since his 2025 debut and has a good opportunity to get that done against the Rockies in his next start.