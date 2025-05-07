Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Holloway headshot

Jordan Holloway News: Nabs minors deal from Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

The Angels signed Holloway to a minor-league contract April 23.

Holloway worked out with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate for a while but has since been assigned to Double-A Rocket City, where he will give the Halos some experienced relief depth. The 28-year-old last appeared in the majors with the Marlins in 2022 and has posted a 3.92 ERA and 38:28 K:BB across 39 frames at the big-league level.

