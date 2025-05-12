Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Lawlar News: Call-up official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Arizona recalled Lawlar from Triple-A Reno prior to Monday's game against the Giants.

Arizona designated infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson for assignment to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Lawlar, who is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2023. The 22-year-old hit just .129 over a 14-game sample with Arizona that season, then spent all of 2024 in the minors while missing considerable time due to a torn ligament in his thumb as well as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Despite the injury-plagued season, Lawlar maintained his status as the Diamondbacks' top prospect, and he opened the 2025 campaign healthy and slashed .336/.413/.579 with six home runs and 13 steals in 37 games with Reno to push his way back onto the big-league roster. The Diamondbacks don't have an obvious everyday spot in the lineup available for Lawlar, but he's expected to pick up a handful of starts per week while rotating between second base, third base and shortstop after seeing time at all three positions with Reno this season.

