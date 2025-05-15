Jordan Lawlar News: Enters mid-game at second base
Lawlar pinch hit for Ketel Marte (hip) and went 0-for-1 in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Giants.
Lawlar finished up the game at second base for Marte, who was removed as a precaution with stiffness in his hip. This was Lawlar's second appearance since his call-up from Triple-A Reno; he served as the starting shortstop Tuesday. Marte is expected to play when the Diamondbacks resume their schedule Friday at home against the Rockies.
