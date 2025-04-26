Jordan Lawlar News: Playing mostly second base

Lawlar is batting .354/.446/.656 over 24 games for Triple-A Reno. He's started 14 of those 24 contests at second base.

Lawlar came up through the system as a shortstop, but a position switch for the team's top prospect was signaled when the Diamondbacks extended shortstop Geraldo Perdomo this spring. Lawlar is currently riding a seven-game hit streak, during which he's 15-for-30 with five walks, two home runs, two triples, four doubles, 12 RBI, five steals and 10 runs scored. "He's driving the ball to all fields," Arizona farm director Chris Slivka told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "He's controlling his bats. He's getting more experience over there at second base, getting more familiarity with the position and the reads, the angles and double play turns. He's looked really good on both sides of the ball, so he's obviously trending in the right direction." That direction should eventually lead to the majors, but there isn't an obvious path to regular at-bats once second baseman Ketel Marte (hamstring) returns from injury. Lawlar has played some third base, which could be an option if Eugenio Suarez doesn't improve on his .690 OPS.