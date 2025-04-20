Jordan Leasure News: Pitches in ninth Saturday

Leasure allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Red Sox.

The White Sox haven't recorded a save as a team yet this season, leaving the closer role largely superfluous. Early favorite for the job Mike Clevinger was designated for assignment earlier in the week, which appears to put Leasure in the best position to protect any late leads. He pitched in a low-leverage situation Friday but then entered Saturday's game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 3-3. That suggests Leasure may be the best option to speculate on saves for the White Sox, but opportunities will likely remain limited.