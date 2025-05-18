Jordan Walker News: Beginning on bench Sunday
Walker is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against Kansas City.
Walker will bow out of the lineup after starting in right field in each of St. Louis' previous three games and going 2-for-7 with a homer and two RBI during that span. With Walker on the bench Sunday, Lars Nootbaar is sliding over to right field while Alec Burleson is getting a start in left.
