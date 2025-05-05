Jordan Walker News: Getting night off
Walker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Walker will take a seat for the second time in three games, as he had previously sat out the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets. Dating back to April 15, Walker is slashing just .118/.167/.137 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate, and his continuing struggles appear to be costing him some playing time.
