Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Getting night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Walker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Walker will take a seat for the second time in three games, as he had previously sat out the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets. Dating back to April 15, Walker is slashing just .118/.167/.137 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate, and his continuing struggles appear to be costing him some playing time.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now